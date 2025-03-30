Open Menu

Executive Council Issues Resolution Appointing Maysarah Mahmoud Eid As Director-General Of Abu Dhabi Projects And Infrastructure Centre

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Maysarah Mahmoud Eid as Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.

