Open Menu

Executive Council Issues Resolution Appointing Director-General Of GovDigital At Department Of Government Enablement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at Department of Government Enablement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Wesam Lootah as Director-General of GovDigital at the Department of Government Enablement.

Related Topics

Resolution Abu Dhabi Government

Recent Stories

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

31 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

46 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

10 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

11 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

11 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East