Executive Council Issues Resolution Appointing Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori As Director-General Of Abu Dhabi Registration & Licencing Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:16 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori as Director-General of Abu Dhabi Registration and Licencing Authority at the Department of Economic Development.

