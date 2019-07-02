Executive Council issues resolution approving establishment of Arabic Language Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution approving the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority under the Department of Culture and Tourism. The new authority will be run by a board chaired by Dr. Ali bin Tamim.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority will be responsible for developing strategic plans to advance the use of Arabic and publish scientific studies. The aim of these plans is to ensure the language’s ability to respond to current and future needs, thus enriching content and enhancing its presence as a language of science and knowledge.

The Authority will also act as a research centre to support Arabic speakers and boost Abu Dhabi’s cultural movement, cementing its position in the regional and international culture scenes. Furthermore, it will support translation from and to Arabic, and will issue and publish books translated from multiple foreign languages into Arabic.