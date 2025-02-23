Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Director Generals at Department of Health

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi as Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.



The Executive Council has also issued a resolution appointing Khalaf Helal Al Mazrouei as Director General of Corporate Enablement and Community Services at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and a resolution appointing Bayna Saif Al Awani as Director General of Healthcare Payers and Finance Affairs at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

