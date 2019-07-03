UrduPoint.com
Executive Council Names Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company’s Subsidiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:45 PM

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company’s subsidiaries

The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi has issued a resolution defining the companies and development entities under Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADDHC)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) - The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi has issued a resolution defining the companies and development entities under Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADDHC).

In accordance with Law No. 2 of 2018 that established ADDHC, the ownership of the Abu Dhabi Government’s shares in the following companies has been transferred to ADDHC: - Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC - Abu Dhabi Media Company PJSC - Abu Dhabi Airports Company PJSC - Modon Properties Company PJSC - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) - National Health Insurance Company PJSC (Daman) - Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company PJSC (ADNEC) - Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company PJSC (ADSSC) - Abu Dhabi General Services Company PJSC (Musanada) - twofour54 and its group of companies The Executive Council has also approved transferring the Higher Corporation for Specialised Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) to become a wholly owned subsidiary of ADDHC.

In February 2019, the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation was also named as a wholly owned subsidiary of ADDHC.

ADDHC’s mandate is to monitor and guide these companies, enabling them to achieve excellence in terms of performance, productivity and quality in line with the Abu Dhabi Leadership’s vision.

