Executive Council Of Umm Al Qaiwain Issues Decision Re-opening Commercial Establishments With Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:15 AM

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decision re-opening commercial establishments with restrictions

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) - The Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain has issued a decision re-opening commercial establishments in the emirate as per the amended timing of the National Disinfection Programme in the Emirate.

The re-opening is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the current situation that has taken into full consideration the reports raised by the executive and field bodies in charge of combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision allows the commercial establishments to partially reopen at 30 percent capacity to avoid penalty, with customers to maintain physical distancing norms, and avoid overcrowding.

According to the decision, all these establishments have to obligate their staff to wear facemasks, while hand gloves are optional. They have also to make readily available sufficient amounts of sanitizers and hygiene kits on a large scope, in addition to closing all public seating areas and prayer spaces.

The decision stipulates that people over 60 years old will be denied entry, with these establishments to employ a maximum of 30 percent of their workforce and enforce physical distance of two metres from each other.

Prevention guidelines should be prominently posted on ground at checkout points and all around the establishment.

Food and beverage outlets should operate at 30 percent of capacity only. They should serve a maximum group of four and tables should be spaced 2.5m apart, with Shisha ban to persist.

The decision allows the opening of women and men salons to provide limited services, namely haircut, shaving and nail cutting as per a set of rules, including prior booking and banning of gatherings at any given time in addition to abiding by prevention guidelines, including provision of sanitisers and hygiene kits.

Under the decision, movie theatres, museums, heritage sites, desert and entertainment camps will continue to be banned. The closure of massage centres, wedding halls, gardens, public beaches, kids areas, sports lounges and fitness centers and swimming pools will continue.

