Executive Office for AML/CTF participates in high-level TFS workshop

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th September 2021 (WAM) - The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing participated in a week-long series of workshops related to targeted financial sanctions (TFS) in its capacity as part of supervisory authority subcommittee.

Other government entities to attend included the Executive Office of the Committee for Goods Subject to Import and Export Control and the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit.

Commenting on the workshop as one of the attendees, Hamid AlZaabi, Director-General, said, "As a highly useful tool in our collective fight against anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, targeted financial sanctions are not only a key component of the United Nations Security Council guidelines, but also the most appropriate measure to stem the flow of illicit funds through our domestic financial systems.

'' ''By participating in this workshop, we are better equipped to communicate the qualification for targeted financial sanctions with the private sector, as well as ensuring how we as policy makers can enforce the rules more accurately and effectively," he added.