Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) The Executive Office of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors has held its first meeting, which was chaired by Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouie, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Dr. Ali Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman, Yousuf Ali Abdul Kader, Second Vice Chairman, Masoud Rhama Al Mheirbi, Treasurer, Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Deputy Treasurer and Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber were present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the directions of Abu Dhabi Chamber's new phase, as well as objectives and priorities of its future strategies, which aim maintain Abu Dhabi's position as an attractive investment hub and a competitive economic destination.

These strategies align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to utilise integrated work towards enhancing the business environment in the emirate.

They will also help the Abu Dhabi Chamber achieve its vision by activating the role of entrepreneurs and private companies, to boost their local and global impact. This will contribute to the overall and sustainable development of the emirate and enhance its status in facilitating doing business, the growth of companies and the attraction of innovators and creative talent.

Al Mazrouie stated that the board's main objective is to make larger strides during the coming period, by developing comprehensive plans and practical strategies, which help build a more conducive and competitive business climate that embraces creativity and innovation, advance the development of a sustainable knowledge-based economy, and maintains Abu Dhabi's status as one of the world's most attractive destinations for investors and foreign investment.

The board also reviewed several proposals and initiatives, as well as ideas, action and implementation plans, and supportive and innovative solutions, to be rolled out in the coming period.