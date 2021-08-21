UrduPoint.com

Executive Office Of AML/CTF Signs Memorandum Of Understanding And Cooperation With The Economic Security Center Of Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:45 PM

Executive Office of AML/CTF signs memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the Economic Security Center of Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Economic Security Center of Dubai, in an agreement which will enhance cooperation between the two offices, with a focus on information sharing, training and research initiatives.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General, Executive Office of AML/CTF, and Faisal Yousef bin Sulaiten, Executive Director, Economic Security Center of Dubai, were signatories to the MoU, which took place in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) today.

Commenting during the signing, Hamid Al Zaabi said, "Our enhanced cooperation with the Economic Security Center of Dubai will support its mandate to sustain a stable economic environment that fosters investment and growth by preventing and countering harmful economic trends and illegal activities under its jurisdiction.

By cooperating through sharing data and information, through to training and white paper studies, we are adding another layer of security to the national economy, while enhancing its reputation as secure centre in which financial businesses can operate."

The Economic Security Center of Dubai was established according to Law no. (4) for the year 2016 to augment the legislations of economic security and to protect the financial stability and investments in Dubai from crimes that may harm the economy.

