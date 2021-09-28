UrduPoint.com

Executive Office Of AML/CTF Strengthens Cooperation With GCC's General Secretariat To Combat Financial Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secretariat to combat financial crimes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - The Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) hosted a team from the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for its prominent role in coordinating, planning and developing integrated programmes of joint action between the GCC countries.

The visit took place with the aim of exchanging experiences and strengthening cooperation in the face of financial crimes, most notably money laundering offences. The UAE's most significant achievements in combating money laundering and terrorist financing were also presented and the country's future plans discussed.

Commenting on the visit, Hamid AlZaabi, Director-General said, "There is widespread cooperation between the Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Executive Office plays its role by improving local and international coordination and cooperation on issues related to addressing money laundering and terrorist financing to the fullest and seeks to share its experiences with the GCC Secretariat."

Raghad Al Yousfi, Head of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing/Money and Cash Management, Economic Affairs Sector of the GCC Secretariat, said: "We are pleased to congratulate the UAE on its tireless efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing system, and the efforts of its stakeholders, many of which were highlighted during our visit.

"

Al-Yousfi stressed that the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) appreciates all the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in supporting the Secretariat through several principles, including the submission of a white paper in the field of anti-money laundering based on trade, and the preparation of a proposal to create and increase the awareness for residents in GCC countries."

Raghad Al Yousfi expressed the Secretariat's support and appreciation for the UAE's efforts, saying: "We fully support the UAE's efforts in enhancing the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing system within the UAE and ask God almighty to make your efforts a success. We look forward to continuing to work, support and strengthen our cooperation with you to achieve the best possible outcomes."

Related Topics

Terrorist UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates Money September God All From Share Best

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coas ..

Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coast

36 minutes ago
 Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Se ..

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

36 minutes ago
 PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahba ..

PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahbaz Gill

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.