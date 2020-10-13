SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Executive office for maintaining the Membership of the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities in the Emirate of Sharjah and the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean organised a virtual workshop via "ZOOM" electronic platform, to exchange expertise regarding criteria of Age-Friendly Cities and best practices and innovations presented in this field.

Samar Al Faqi, Head of Community Programmes and Elderly Citizens' Health at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, briefed participants on the international practices, initiatives, experiences and innovations provided to serve the elderly.

AL Faqi shed light during the workshop on the international criteria for the Age-Friendly Cities programme during emergencies, crises and epidemics.

The workshop included two key aspects representing the Age-Friendly Cities programme and general standards during emergencies, crises and epidemics and the experiences and innovations presented to the elderly.

Al Faqi highlighted the importance of paying close attention to the elderly by meeting with them constantly and taking in to account their queries which have an important role in upgrading the services provided to them.