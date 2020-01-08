Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Art Gallery has announced that its next 'Project Space' exhibition, 'Ugandan Splendor – Imagining Home and History' will open on January 12th.

Running until January 28th, the exhibition will feature the work of Ugandan artist Saidi Ali Nasser Sowafy and traces the arc of his creative practice. As the first sustained study of his work in the UAE, the solo exhibition highlights the artist’s perspectives on celebrations of birth, harvest, and homecoming; the impact of famine, political conflict, and landmines; as well as addressing questions of postmodern identity in a contemporary African concept.

Sowafy’s paintings offer a rich visual experience of 20th century Ugandan village culture and society. Ranging from grand-scale depictions covering a combined variety of themes, to small contemplative portraits of musicians, mothers, and village elders in a cubist-inspired style; Sowafy’s work seeks to capture the Ugandan people as a symbol of dignity and pride in who they are, personified.

Reflecting on his work, he said, "Painting is another way of conveying a message, the untold stories. Not everybody knows about Africa, and the media only covers the important things. But when you look more deeply at the man who has been hit by a landmine, it becomes clear that even those manufacturing the landmine don’t know who has been hit, or the impact that they had."

Upon observing his work, visitors to the exhibition will be able to recognise bright colours and bold African geometric vocabulary, and once inspected closely, viewers will be able to identify despairing figures, escaping war victims, or praying expectant mothers.

Curated by former Executive Director, Inclusion and Equity at NYUAD Tamu Al-Islam, the exhibition is titled after the artist’s vivid and multi-layered color palette, as well as the rich and cultural imaginary of societal events in the Ugandan community.

Project Space is operated by the staff of NYUAD Art Gallery and housed within the campus’ arts centre.