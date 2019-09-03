UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Showcases Locally Manufactured Products In Sharjah

Exhibition showcases locally manufactured products in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reaffirmed its strategy to provide support and assistance programmes that help boost and advance the emirate’s industrial sector.

The permanent exhibition of local manufactured products located at the SCCI’s headquarters is one of SCCI’s leading initiatives, which features an elite group of industrial companies operating in the Emirate.

The exhibition showcases the products of these companies and factories, with the aim of promoting them by giving all the chamber’s visiting delegations to the chance to get a closer look at the exhibition stands and products.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, said: "The permanent exhibition of local manufactured products is one of the most significant initiatives by the SCCI’s Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), and is the largest permanent industrial exhibition in the middle East.

It features 191 stands covering 30 areas in the industrial sectors such as foodstuff, electrical, chemicals, construction materials, sanitary ware, plastic products, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas equipment among others. Additionally, it has to be made clear that the exhibition is the result of cooperation with Sharjah factories, which further promotes trade exchange between the Emirate of Sharjah and the rest of world".

Al Awadi stressed that the chamber does all it can to support the participating factories. "It makes it possible for them to participate in many local and overseas exhibitions, and in foreign trade missions organized by the SEDC annually. Interestingly, the exhibition is open to universities, academic institutions, and all those interested in the commercial and industrial sector. This is all to create an ideal environment stimulating for entrepreneurs."

