Exhibitions industry helps achieve sustainable economic development: Expo Centre Sharjah CEO

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, has affirmed that the Global Exhibitions Day (GED) is ideal to highlight the vital role of the conferences, exhibitions, and events sector in achieving sustainable economic development in many countries and boosting their GDPs.

Al Midfa said that the centre’s celebration of this global occasion aligns with its ongoing efforts to support and revitalise this sector.

"Since last year, we have adopted a work strategy that keeps pace with the developments of the current circumstances, in addition to participating and organising a large number of meetings and gatherings with decision-makers at the local and global levels to come up with initiatives that would bring life back to the exhibitions industry," he explained.

This is why Expo Centre Sharjah has become a forerunner in organising and hosting exhibitions over the past year, while treating public health and safety as a top priority by strictly implementing preventive measures to ensure the safety of exhibitors, employees and visitors, Al Midfa added.

"Over the past years and thanks to the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the centre has emerged as a leader in the exhibitions industry at the regional and global levels and successfully attracted investors and businessmen working in various sectors," the CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah stated.

We, at the centre, are keen on doubling our efforts to provide the exhibition industry with innovative ideas and boost its competitiveness to maintain Sharjah’s position among leaders of the exhibitions industry in the region, he said, in conclusion.