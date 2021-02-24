Exhibitors from European countries share views in attending IDEX 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Exhibitors from European countries attending the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) have described the exhibition as the strongest defense exhibition in the middle East and North Africa region, and the largest event held every two years in Abu Dhabi.

They emphasised that organising the event at this time reflects the UAE's success in hosting World events.

The largest biennial event of defense exhibition in the MENA region has welcomed leading exhibitors from the European market to display cutting edge technologies and state-of-the-art tactical tools and devices the field is yet to see.

A visit at the Hall 11 – C 06 leads to discovering acclaimed line of international brands from Slovenia, Italy, United Kingdom, and USA. From revolutionary training simulation systems, wide range of weaponry, to high-class intermediate tools, the booth offers an extensive list of the latest technology and products for the defense field.

Guardiaris, known as the leading developer for training and simulation, displays its Primary highlight for this event – the Combat Vehicle Trainer with its first-rate exterior design and high-class mechanism and program to operate. The eye-catching single unit features a fully modular innovation with authentic control and handles to achieve realistic vehicle characteristic simulation for gunners, drivers, commanders, up to an entire vehicle crew.

Visitors may also view a demonstration from the Guardiaris team to showcase high-class simulation software for efficient training, and meet the CEO himself, Primoz Peterca. "We are a company from Slovenia and as a support; the Slovenia Ambassador in the UAE wants to express his thoughts about IDEX 2021. He’s impressed at how the UAE was able to organize such an event especially in this time of pandemic.

With this, Guardiaris and Tasleeh Holding were able to procure a special shirt that can be viewed at the booth. The shirt is planned to be donated for children with autism at Al Karama school."

Boasting an exemplary display of firearms from pistols, rifles, and snipers among other materiel, Tanfoglio captivates police officials, gun-enthusiasts, and shooting athletes with an impeccable array of cutting-edge weaponry made available at the event. The globally acclaimed brand manufactures and releases a wide range of weaponry for professional security, military enforcement, and sport competitions worldwide.

The 3rd generation owner of the Tanfoglio brand, Massimo Tanfoglio commented on their participation in this year’s IDEX, "As we are already present in the Middle East market, our attendance to this year’s IDEX 2021aims to reinforce our presence and reach the global market especially in the greater African countries."

Armament Systems & Procedures laid out the leading tactical devices and tools for security professionals demanding for the absolute best. With an arrangement of the most advanced product line featuring uncompromising standard, their unparalleled selection of tactical products offers a long use from training until the execution of duties and safety performance by law enforcements and police officials.

Marc De Leener, ASP Director of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa commented, "IDEX 2021 is an important show for this area and we are glad that it has been pushed through. As we have VIP customers like generals and different armies, we are supporting Tasleeh Holding in introducing our products and reaching our goals."