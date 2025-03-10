Expand North Star 2025 Global Promotional Campaign Kicks Off In US
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched the global promotional campaign for Expand North Star 2025 in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre.
Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the upcoming edition of the world's largest event for startups and investors will take place at Dubai Harbour from 12th to 15th October.
The first leg of the 2025 promotional campaign kicked off in the United States and covered Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Francisco. The campaign brought together more than 200 representatives from a diverse range of startups, investors, and technology companies, providing a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring opportunities within Dubai’s thriving digital economy.
As part of the campaign, a startup pitch competition was held with the participation of 20 innovative companies. DataBiologics and Nanowear emerged as the winners, with each securing a fully funded opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2025, helping them access new markets through the event.
The campaign also included 13 high-level meetings with key business ecosystem partners, venture capital firms, and unicorn companies that focused on strengthening ties between Dubai and the United States in the digital economy field.
The United States is the first stop in the broader global campaign to highlight the significance and influence of Expand North Star 2025. The event serves as a key global gathering for startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking to capitalise on unique growth opportunities in Dubai and shape the future of the digital economy.
The 2024 edition of Expand North Star achieved record-breaking participation and strong visitor and exhibitor engagement, together with an exceptional level of innovation on display and wide international presence. The event attracted over 1,800 startups and more than 1,200 investors from 100 countries managing assets exceeding US$1 trillion.
In addition, 65 unicorn companies with a combined market value of more than $400 billion took part in the exhibition.
