Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The UAE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Committee has revealed that, such is the high demand among young fighters to compete in this weekend’s Youth MMA Championship, the competition will run over two days rather than the traditional one.

The extended tournament is set to be held this weekend at the recently rebranded Mubadala Arena at Zayed sports City and will feature 78 of the best young men and women in the UAE. It is the third iteration of the championship, the first that spans an entire weekend, and is open to the public.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the UAE MMA Committee, which was established in 2021 under the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said the interest shown in this weekend’s championship is further proof of the heightened demand for MMA competition among the country’s youth.

“The organisation of this tournament aligns with the Federation’s efforts to spread the popularity of MMA in the country, boost participation across all ages, highlight certain talents, and develop programmes that will contribute to raising the overall level of talent,” said Al Dhaheri.

“The youth represent not only the future but are also critical in establishing a national team capable of competing at the largest international tournaments.”

The organising committee confirmed that as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a global destination for MMA, it has witnessed a growing desire among the younger generations to get acquainted with the sport and its professionalism.

The organising committee of the tournament confirmed its full readiness to host the fights at the Mubadala Arena – formerly the Jiu Jitsu Arena – in accordance with the highest organisational and professional standards.