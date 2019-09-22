UrduPoint.com
Expats' Remittances Hit AED80.96 Bn In H1-2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Expats' remittances hit AED80.96 bn in H1-2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Expats' remittances from the UAE amounted to AED80.96 bn during H1-2019, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

A total of AED33.046 bn thereof was transferred through money exchange companies and the rest from the banks operating in the country.

India took home the crown as the top-receiving country for earnings made by migrants, comprising 37.2 pc of total remittances during Q2.

Indians are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 10.5 percent, then Filipinos, 7.2 pc, in the third place, with Egyptians making up 6.3 pc, UK nationals, 3.8 pc, Bangladeshis, 3.7 pc, US nationals, 3.3 percent, Jordanians 2.6 pc, the Swiss, 2.2 pc and finally Chinese, 1.5 percent.

