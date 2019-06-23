Expats' remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q1-2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Expats' remittances from the UAE amounted to AED38.41 bn during Q1-2019, according to figures released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

A total of AED25 bn thereof was transferred through money exchange companies and the rest from the banks operating in the country.

India took home the crown as the top-receiving country for earnings made by migrants, comprising 37.4 percent of total remittances during Q1.

Indians are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 10.2 percent, then Filipinos, 7.9 percent in the third place, with Egyptians making up 6 percent, Bangladeshis, 4.6 percent, US nationals, 3.4 percent, UK citizens 3.3 percent, Jordanians 2.4 percent, Chinese, 2.1 percent and then the Swiss, 1.9 percent.