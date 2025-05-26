Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

(@Abdulla99267510)

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Monday instructed citizens to sight the moon of Zil Hajj on Tuesday, 29th of Zil Qa’dah, which corresponds to 27th May.

Gulf Times, a Saudi news outlet, reported that if the moon is sighted on 27th May, the month of Zil Hajj will begin on 28th May, meaning Eid al-Adha would fall on Friday, 6th June.

However, if the moon is not sighted on Tuesday, 27th May, then the first day of Zil Hajj will be on Thursday, and the first day of Eid al-Adha would be on Saturday, 7th June.

The Saudi Supreme Court has instructed that anyone who sees the moon either directly or through a telescope should immediately report to the nearest court and give their testimony or contact a nearby center, which will assist in reaching the court.

Eid al-Adha in the UAE

Meanwhile, the International Astronomical Center (IAC) in the United Arab Emirates has predicted that the moon of Zil Hajj is likely to be sighted this week.

According to the IAC, the moon of Zil Hajj is expected to be sighted on Tuesday, 27th May. The new Hijri month will begin on Wednesday, 28th May, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday, 6th June.

Based on these predictions, Yawm-e-Arafat will fall on Thursday, 5th June.