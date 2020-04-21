Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Rain is expected over different areas of the UAE, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued tonight by the NCM for the coming few days Tuesday: Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Rainfall over some areas especially the western and coastal areas, extending to some northern areas.

Wind: Moderate Southeasterly winds, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times during morning eastward and northward with a probability of some rainfall. The clouds will decrease gradually by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Weather: Humid with a probability of mist formation over some northern areas. Fair to partly cloudy. Temperatures tend to increase gradually.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

Saturday: Weather: Humid over some coastal areas. Fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.