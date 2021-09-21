UrduPoint.com

Experts At NexTech Dialogue Series Praise UAE's Digital Transformation Programmes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) UAE's forward-looking vision and strong human resources were among the key factors in ensuring the success of country's digital transformation programmes, according to experts.

They pointed out the vital role of a robust infrastructure, service providers and IT services in facilitating the digital transformation journey of public and private sector enterprises.

The opinion was shared by a number of participants who convened for the second edition of the NexTech technology dialogue series, organised by Sahab Smart Solutions, in partnership with the Sharjah Digital Office on Monday. Titled 'The Future of Information Officers', this edition was hosted at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and comprised four discussion sessions, which focused on empowering Chief Information Officers (CIOs) with knowledge of latest trends and challenges in the ICT sector.

The forum highlighted emerging digital strategies and technological advancements vital for public sector institutions to improve their internal processes and end-user services, in addition to investing in qualified cadre who would handle the entities' big data analysis to elevate and customise their digital strategies.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions, said, "The second edition of NexTech’s discussions covers several vibrant topics in the technology sector ranging from the future of CIOs and Chief Digital Officers (CDOs), and explores the impact managed IT services can create for enterprises and their ambitions to innovate and excel in the digital front.

The event also identified the growing importance of unique tech tools, such as the establishment of Digital Excellence Centres as a platform which IT leaders can benefit from within their digital transformation strategies."

He added, "The world is progressively becoming digital, and CIOs have become one of the most vital components that help businesses and enterprises navigate forward through some of the complex challenges that arise from this sector. That said, NexTech functioned as a key guide to present the wide range of opportunities which present and future CIOs can benefit from through their mission of establishing digital excellence through transformation projects."

During the event, Abdelrahim Al Zarouni, business Development Manager at Sahab Smart Solutions, noted that as the world ushers in the post-COVID era, enterprises who are eager to lead the digital front and stay ahead of competition and exceed expectations of their stakeholders and customer base, will require the necessary guidance to explore the limitless opportunities the technology map has to offer.

