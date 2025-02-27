Open Menu

Experts Convene In Abu Dhabi For High-level Dialogue On Substance Use Disorder Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 03:18 PM

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder response

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, on Wednesday kicked off a high-level policy dialogue to strengthen the public health response to substance use in the region through rehabilitation, treatment, and prevention.

Held under WHO’s Regional Director’s Flagship Initiative, the three-day event in Abu Dhabi brings together key stakeholders to drive forward-thinking policies and collaborative solutions that strengthen recovery pathways and support the well-being of those affected by substance use disorders.

The forum features expert-led discussions on strengthening rehabilitation services, expanding access to evidence-based treatment, and promoting regional collaboration.

Key topics include integrating substance use treatment into national healthcare policies, scaling up early intervention programmes, and advancing harm reduction strategies.

Participants will also exchange best practices and explore innovative approaches to improving public health responses across the region.

Reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to treatment and rehabilitation-focused strategies, the forum underscores the nation’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative public health solutions and strengthen international partnerships. By uniting experts and policymakers, the dialogue aims to create a more resilient society where recovery is prioritised and individuals are empowered to rebuild their lives.

