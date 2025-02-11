Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GISS 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Aviation experts discussed efforts aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean energy in the aviation sector, with a strong emphasis on promoting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Their remarks were made during the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 (GISS 2025) and the inaugural Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM 2025).

Fabrice Espinosa, Founder and CEO of the Asia Sustainable Aviation Fuel Association (ASAFA), emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in Asia to support the implementation of SAF in aviation. He stressed that the association’s Primary goal is to foster an inclusive, regional approach involving both government and private sector stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuels across the region.

Espinosa outlined the association’s focus on five key pillars: promoting a regional policy approach to ensure fair competition within the SAF industry, enhancing capacity building to meet market demands and achieve technological independence, advancing new technologies such as alcohol-to-jet and power-to-liquid innovations, increasing knowledge sharing within the region, and securing financing to support these initiatives.

He emphasised that these pillars are essential for achieving long-term sustainability and fostering the industry's growth in Asia.

Jane Hupe, Director in charge of the environment programme at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), discussed the need for a comprehensive policy framework to accelerate the clean energy transition in aviation. She highlighted the importance of balancing the global framework adopted at the CAAF3 conference in the UAE in 2023, ensuring that all key elements are in place for a smooth transition.

Hupe also stressed the critical need for capacity building, ensuring that all countries can engage in the clean energy transition. She emphasised the importance of helping countries become active participants in this transformation.

Addressing the topic of financing, Hupe noted that adequate investment is crucial to support the transition and ensure that the aviation sector can continue to grow without unnecessary restrictions.