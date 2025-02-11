- Home
- Middle East
- Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GISS 2025
Experts Discuss Efforts To Accelerate Clean Energy Transition In Aviation At GISS 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Aviation experts discussed efforts aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean energy in the aviation sector, with a strong emphasis on promoting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Their remarks were made during the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 (GISS 2025) and the inaugural Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM 2025).
Fabrice Espinosa, Founder and CEO of the Asia Sustainable Aviation Fuel Association (ASAFA), emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in Asia to support the implementation of SAF in aviation. He stressed that the association’s Primary goal is to foster an inclusive, regional approach involving both government and private sector stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuels across the region.
Espinosa outlined the association’s focus on five key pillars: promoting a regional policy approach to ensure fair competition within the SAF industry, enhancing capacity building to meet market demands and achieve technological independence, advancing new technologies such as alcohol-to-jet and power-to-liquid innovations, increasing knowledge sharing within the region, and securing financing to support these initiatives.
He emphasised that these pillars are essential for achieving long-term sustainability and fostering the industry's growth in Asia.
Jane Hupe, Director in charge of the environment programme at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), discussed the need for a comprehensive policy framework to accelerate the clean energy transition in aviation. She highlighted the importance of balancing the global framework adopted at the CAAF3 conference in the UAE in 2023, ensuring that all key elements are in place for a smooth transition.
Hupe also stressed the critical need for capacity building, ensuring that all countries can engage in the clean energy transition. She emphasised the importance of helping countries become active participants in this transformation.
Addressing the topic of financing, Hupe noted that adequate investment is crucial to support the transition and ensure that the aviation sector can continue to grow without unnecessary restrictions.
Recent Stories
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
More Stories From Middle East
-
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GISS 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day49 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20242 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transformation2 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation2 hours ago
-
At least 55 die in Guatemala after bus plunged into gorge3 hours ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province3 hours ago
-
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions10 hours ago
-
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister10 hours ago
-
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment of Independent State11 hours ago
-
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 1911 hours ago
-
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups11 hours ago