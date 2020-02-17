Experts discuss government agility at fourth UAE Public Policy Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Preparing the UAE government for the far-reaching changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution was the theme of the workshops held at the fourth UAE Public Policy Forum, UAE PPF 2020, an event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, MBRSG, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation.

"Design for Success: Exploring Agile in the Public Sector" was the title of the opening panel in an agenda that saw experts from around the world exploring how to make governments more agile.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director-General for Strategy and Innovation, Prime Minister Office, UAE, used the first session to highlight the Dubai Future Accelerators programme, which recently closed applications for its Cohort 7, as a dynamic collaboration between government entities and the private sector, start-ups and innovative SMEs.

Al Hashimi said agility depends on empowerment, being pre-emptive, foresight and flexibility.

"Impulse: Technology, Policy, and Behavioural Science" was the next session on the agenda, with Owain Service, Former MD and Co-Founder of the UK-based Behavioural Insights Team, speaking about the founding principles of how people process information: the fast system and the slow system.

A workshop on the sidelines of the first day of the UAE PPF 2020 offered attendees an insight into how Emotional Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence can collectively lead and promote an agile and healthy global work environment.

A session on "Industry 4.0 and Being Future-Proof" was moderated by Dr.

Denise Gossage, Advisor for Economic Policy Research at MBRSG, and brought together Dr. Saeed Al Matrooshi, CEO and Secretary-General at the Ajman Executive Council; Prof. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor Chair US-ISO Innovation Working Group at the University of Minnesota; Marten Kaveats, National Digital Advisor of the Government Office of Estonia; and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance.

Delegates were given a "30 Circles Challenge" exercise in creative agility, which saw them drawing as many identifiable objects in 30 circles in one minute.

Day one of the UAE PPF 2020 included a press conference showcasing several MBRSG publications. It was attended by Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri and Prof. Raed Awamleh, along with Fadi Salem, MBRSG’s Director of Research and Advisory; Melodena Stephens, Professor of Innovation Management at MBRSG; Dr. Yousif Al Ghalayini, Assistant Professor in Public Administration and Executive MPA Programme Coordinator at MBRSG, and Dr. Immanuel Azaad Moonesar Masters of Public Policy Programme Coordinator.

The conference included the launch of the second edition of the "Dubai Policy Review", the thought-leadership policy journal published by the MBRSG to advance the future of public policy and government quality.

The UAE PPF 2020, under the theme, "Agile Government: Becoming Future-Proof", is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, from 17th-18th February, 2020, at the InterContinental Dubai - Festival City.