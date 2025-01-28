Experts Discuss Importance Of Public Diplomacy, Media In Moscow
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:47 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) A press conference entitled "Professional Dialogue in the Context of Emerging Multipolarity: New Horizons and Prospects for Development" was held in Moscow, according to tv BRICS. Experts discussed the role of public diplomacy, science, culture, media, and digital technologies in the global context.
Special attention was paid to the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign specialists, which is an important tool for sharing Russian best practices with the international community. The moderator was Viktoria Karsliyeva, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, which organised the press conference.
At the meeting, Grigory Zaslavsky, Rector of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts – GITIS, said that international activities are very important for the educational institution. He noted that an important role in this is played by the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign artists. This is a joint project of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and TV BRICS on the GITIS site. Zaslavsky thanked the international media network for its support.
In addition, he said that last year GITIS presented 10 performances abroad, including in India, China, and neighbouring countries.
In turn, Dina Gorbatova, Vice-Rector of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, called the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign Russianists a unique format.
"As a result of four fellowships, 87 interns from 24 countries have visited Russia, with a competition of over 15 people per place. We see a growing interest in Russia and the Russian language," she said.
TV BRICS International Media Network was represented at the press conference by Daria Ivankova, Director of the International Cooperation Department. She emphasised that over the seven years of its existence, TV BRICS has managed to establish relations of equal and trustful partnership with more than 80 media outlets in 25 countries.
At the same time, as Ivankova noted, the geography of the network's information presence has become much wider due to republishing.
“In addition to information cooperation between different countries, TV BRICS facilitates the convergence of expert communities. In 2023, we realised our first joint project with the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund – BRICS Global Media Tour. We attracted not only journalists, but also focused on media heads. This format has become a regular event”, - said Ivankova.
The representative of the international media network also pointed out that TV BRICS was a co-organiser and key partner of the two InteRussia fellowships, including a fellowship in theatre arts in cooperation with GITIS. As a result, a documentary film "Worthy of Applause: New Roles of Actors for BRICS+ Countries" was produced and translated into six languages. She added that the international media network also actively supported the energy fellowship.
"Based on the results of the InteRussia fellowship programmes, TV BRICS has achieved practical outcomes: we have signed agreements with seven partners from various sectors. This is not limited to media collaboration; it also includes film festivals, universities, and various programmes. We are very grateful for the opportunity to participate in these programmes. Agreements have already been reached to continue supporting this format," said Ivankova.
The InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign specialists was launched by the Gorchakov Fund in 2021. It is aimed at young professionals from various fields who are interested in professional development and collaboration with Russian colleagues.
Recent Stories
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea5 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police5 minutes ago
-
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 20305 minutes ago
-
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah6 minutes ago
-
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx6 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss importance of public diplomacy, media in Moscow6 minutes ago
-
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab Health6 minutes ago
-
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records6 minutes ago
-
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 20247 minutes ago
-
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health7 minutes ago