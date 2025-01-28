Experts discuss importance of public diplomacy, media in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) A press conference entitled "Professional Dialogue in the Context of Emerging Multipolarity: New Horizons and Prospects for Development" was held in Moscow, according to tv BRICS. Experts discussed the role of public diplomacy, science, culture, media, and digital technologies in the global context.

Special attention was paid to the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign specialists, which is an important tool for sharing Russian best practices with the international community. The moderator was Viktoria Karsliyeva, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, which organised the press conference.

At the meeting, Grigory Zaslavsky, Rector of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts – GITIS, said that international activities are very important for the educational institution. He noted that an important role in this is played by the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign artists. This is a joint project of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and TV BRICS on the GITIS site. Zaslavsky thanked the international media network for its support.

In addition, he said that last year GITIS presented 10 performances abroad, including in India, China, and neighbouring countries.

In turn, Dina Gorbatova, Vice-Rector of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, called the InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign Russianists a unique format.

"As a result of four fellowships, 87 interns from 24 countries have visited Russia, with a competition of over 15 people per place. We see a growing interest in Russia and the Russian language," she said.

TV BRICS International Media Network was represented at the press conference by Daria Ivankova, Director of the International Cooperation Department. She emphasised that over the seven years of its existence, TV BRICS has managed to establish relations of equal and trustful partnership with more than 80 media outlets in 25 countries.

At the same time, as Ivankova noted, the geography of the network's information presence has become much wider due to republishing.

“In addition to information cooperation between different countries, TV BRICS facilitates the convergence of expert communities. In 2023, we realised our first joint project with the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund – BRICS Global Media Tour. We attracted not only journalists, but also focused on media heads. This format has become a regular event”, - said Ivankova.

The representative of the international media network also pointed out that TV BRICS was a co-organiser and key partner of the two InteRussia fellowships, including a fellowship in theatre arts in cooperation with GITIS. As a result, a documentary film "Worthy of Applause: New Roles of Actors for BRICS+ Countries" was produced and translated into six languages. She added that the international media network also actively supported the energy fellowship.

"Based on the results of the InteRussia fellowship programmes, TV BRICS has achieved practical outcomes: we have signed agreements with seven partners from various sectors. This is not limited to media collaboration; it also includes film festivals, universities, and various programmes. We are very grateful for the opportunity to participate in these programmes. Agreements have already been reached to continue supporting this format," said Ivankova.

The InteRussia fellowship programme for foreign specialists was launched by the Gorchakov Fund in 2021. It is aimed at young professionals from various fields who are interested in professional development and collaboration with Russian colleagues.