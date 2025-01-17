Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The value of coffee globally, is predicted to go up by up to 20% in 2025, fueled by ongoing climate change, increasing production costs, and a need to innovate the supply chain, according to three coffee industry experts – Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC; Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the SCA’s UAE Chapter; and Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, World of Coffee Dubai.

Against this backdrop, World of Coffee Dubai 2025 returns from 10-12 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, promising to be the most consequential edition yet with the MENA coffee market projected to reach US$11.5 billion in 2025, underscoring the region’s importance to the global coffee landscape.

This year’s event will showcase the latest trends, innovations, and the inaugural DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction – a landmark event where the world’s rarest coffee beans will be up for bidding.

Coffee prices have already dramatically increased, with December marking a record high for Arabica beans on the global commodities market. Robusta prices nearly doubled in 2024, reaching $5,694 per metric tonne by late November. Notably, prices for higher-quality Arabica coffee beans have surged by over 80% in just a year, underscoring the pressures on both producers and consumers.

The MENA region is becoming a key focus in the global coffee trade, with events like World of Coffee Dubai driving the promotion of specialty coffee. The branded coffee shop market in the region grew by 11% last year, led by Saudi Arabia, which accounts for 46% of all outlets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, “The MENA region is redefining the global coffee landscape, merging its rich cultural heritage with a bold vision for specialty coffee innovation.”

Advancements in technology are transforming the coffee industry, with automation in brewing, real-time crop monitoring, and blockchain for bean traceability becoming more widespread.

The demand for health-oriented coffee is on the rise as consumers increasingly seek functional ingredients like adaptogens, collagen, antioxidants, and nootropics.

Khalid Al Mulla commented, “According to the latest research, almost half of coffee drinkers want options with antioxidants, brain-health boosters, and anti-inflammatory benefits or probiotics – we can expect to see this trend grow and spread.”

Cold brew and nitro coffee are on the rise, set to become staples in coffee shops by 2025.

Al Mulla explained, “There is a growing demand for the café and coffee shop culture in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, etc.”

Consumers are increasingly seeking personalised coffee experiences, prompting brands to offer customizable options that cater to individual tastes and dietary needs.

As consumers demand more eco-friendly, ethically sourced coffee, brands are adopting sustainable practices such as compostable packaging and third-party certifications. Transparency in these efforts is key to building customer loyalty. Bin Redha stated, "Sustainability is no longer optional - it’s an expectation. Brands that adapt will lead the future of coffee."

