Experts to focus on culture sector recovery at Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Culture Summit Abu Dhabi has released the full programme for its virtual fourth edition, which will be held under the theme, "The Cultural Economy and the Economy of Culture".

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the summit will take place from 8th – 10th March, 2021. Attendance is free and open to the public, with registration now available on the Culture Summit website.

Culture Summit 2021 will convene global experts from fields such as design, heritage, media, public policy, and technology, for a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, case studies, artist talks, performances, and film screenings.

The programme will explore the challenges and opportunities of developing adaptable, resilient, and collaborative creative ecosystems, and the socioeconomic benefits that vibrant cultural and creative industries around the world deliver, with a focus on knowledge exchange and policy development.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi recognised the significant role that the culture sector and the creative industries play in economic development early on and have always considered them a key aspect in achieving the emirate’s objectives.

"In a time when the viability of these industries and their practitioners have been particularly affected by current global events, Culture Summit’s discussions will be vital ones, that must result in concrete outcomes. To this end, we are incredibly proud to see Abu Dhabi serve as a platform that brings together this calibre of participants, alongside our esteemed partners.

"

Discussions will also explore the post-COVID sector recovery and transformation, envisioning a new system that is more resilient and adaptable to any future disruptions, and the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021, with the aim to showcase how the creative economy can advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals in education, economy, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, and sustainable cities and communities.

The Summit’s programme was developed in collaboration with cultural partners, including UNESCO, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, The Economist Events, Google, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Design Museum London. Other participants in this edition include Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Institut Français, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, twofour54 and Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

The Summit programme will see keynote speeches including Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO; Achille Mbembe, philosopher, political scientist, and public intellectual; Sir David Chipperfield, architect, and Sir Antony Gormley, OBE, British sculptor in conversation with Tim Marlow, OBE, Director of the Design Museum London; Roger Brown, President of the Berklee College of Music; András Szántó, sociologist; and Charlie Puth, American singer, songwriter, and record producer, among others.