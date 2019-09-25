Explore '10,000 Years of Luxury' at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Louvre Abu Dhabi will present '10,000 Years of Luxury', an exhibition that explores the history of luxury for the first time in the middle East.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée des Arts Décoratifs and Agence France-Muséums, the exhibition, which will open on 30th October 2019, features approximately 350 objects including fashion, jewelery, visual art, furniture and design, and explores how luxury has been defined by diverse cultures from Antiquity to the present day.

Curated by Olivier Gabet, Director of Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the exhibition draws primarily from the collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and other French, international and local institutions. It also displays works from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection.

10,000 Years of Luxury exemplifies Louvre Abu Dhabi’s 2019-2020 season, Changing Societies, which focuses on how culture and creativity reflect major shifts in civilisations. The exhibition considers luxury as a vehicle for understanding the social, economic and political circumstances of a specific time period, as well as how notions of value have evolved throughout history.

The exhibition will present concepts of luxury from ancient civilisations and their worship of the gods, to the exquisite finery of the 18th century, to the Industrial Revolution and its impact on the mass consumption of luxury goods. Each piece offers a different viewpoint on what defines luxury – be it time, craftsmanship or rarity.

Works range from a Mamluk carpet from Egypt dating back to the 15th century to an hourglass by Australian designer Marc Newson. The luxury of fashion is highlighted with both vintage and contemporary creations by iconic fashion designers: Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Karl Lagerfeld, Azzedine Alaïa, Maison Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and more.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, stated, "In this exhibition, we are exploring humanity’s connection to luxury across time and cultures, taking a long lens on the subject from ancient treasures to present day haute couture. This approach is consistent with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, which is part of our DNA."