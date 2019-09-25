UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explore '10,000 Years Of Luxury' At Louvre Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Explore '10,000 Years of Luxury' at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Louvre Abu Dhabi will present '10,000 Years of Luxury', an exhibition that explores the history of luxury for the first time in the middle East.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée des Arts Décoratifs and Agence France-Muséums, the exhibition, which will open on 30th October 2019, features approximately 350 objects including fashion, jewelery, visual art, furniture and design, and explores how luxury has been defined by diverse cultures from Antiquity to the present day.

Curated by Olivier Gabet, Director of Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the exhibition draws primarily from the collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and other French, international and local institutions. It also displays works from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection.

10,000 Years of Luxury exemplifies Louvre Abu Dhabi’s 2019-2020 season, Changing Societies, which focuses on how culture and creativity reflect major shifts in civilisations. The exhibition considers luxury as a vehicle for understanding the social, economic and political circumstances of a specific time period, as well as how notions of value have evolved throughout history.

The exhibition will present concepts of luxury from ancient civilisations and their worship of the gods, to the exquisite finery of the 18th century, to the Industrial Revolution and its impact on the mass consumption of luxury goods. Each piece offers a different viewpoint on what defines luxury – be it time, craftsmanship or rarity.

Works range from a Mamluk carpet from Egypt dating back to the 15th century to an hourglass by Australian designer Marc Newson. The luxury of fashion is highlighted with both vintage and contemporary creations by iconic fashion designers: Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Karl Lagerfeld, Azzedine Alaïa, Maison Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and more.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, stated, "In this exhibition, we are exploring humanity’s connection to luxury across time and cultures, taking a long lens on the subject from ancient treasures to present day haute couture. This approach is consistent with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, which is part of our DNA."

Related Topics

Century Egypt Abu Dhabi Vehicle Middle East October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

2 minutes ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

10 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

10 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

10 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.