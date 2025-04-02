Open Menu

Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In India Kills At Least 21

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 21

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) An explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in western India left 21 people dead and several others injured on Tuesday, officials said.

The fiery blast sent chunks of rock, metal and body parts flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.

“There was a huge blast in the factory, causing the concrete roof to collapse,” government spokesman Rishikesh Patel said, confirming many deaths and injuries.

The force of the explosion was so powerful that people were reportedly hurled 200 to 300 metres away from the site.

