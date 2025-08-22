Open Menu

Explosion At Pakistan Fireworks Storage Facility Injures At Least 25 People

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Explosion at Pakistan fireworks storage facility injures at least 25 people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) An explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Thursday injured at least 25 people, some of them critically, police and hospital officials said.

Television footage showed thick smoke billowing into the sky from the building where firecrackers were stored, AP reported.

Broken glass from nearby shop windows littered the road as panicked residents rushed from the scene, witnesses said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while ambulances transported the injured, including passersby, to several hospitals, senior police official Asad Raza said.

