Explosion At Rheinmetall Munitions Factory In Spain Injures 6
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:15 AM
MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Six people were injured after an explosion at an ammunition factory in Spain on Thursday. Emergency services said one of them was in a serious condition.
The plant belongs to Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, a subsidiary of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Europa Press reported.
It was located in Javali Viejo in the southeastern Murcia region in Spain.
The injured men, aged between 30 and 52 years old, suffered from head trauma, burns and smoke inhalation.
The incident also sparked a forest fire in the industrial area, which spread across 2,000 square metres before being extinguished.
Rheinmetall has not made a statement over the cause of the explosion.
