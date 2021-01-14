UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion At Visa Processing Centre Due To Mechanical Fault In AC: UAE Embassy In Dhaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:15 PM

Explosion at visa processing centre due to mechanical fault in AC: UAE Embassy in Dhaka

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has said that the explosion that took place at its visa processing centre on Wednesday was due to a mechanical fault.

In a statement on Thursday, and in response to recent media reports circulating about an explosion, the embassy added that preliminary investigations of the incident indicate that mechanical problems caused the blast during routine maintenance of the centre's air conditioning system.

The embassy said that it is working with local authorities in further investigations to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Related Topics

Bangladesh UAE Dhaka Visa Media

Recent Stories

Three Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The ..

10 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming dra ..

12 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

13 minutes ago

Installation of international fiber-optic communic ..

15 minutes ago

The grand commissioning of the power transmission ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.