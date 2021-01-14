Explosion at visa processing centre due to mechanical fault in AC: UAE Embassy in Dhaka

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has said that the explosion that took place at its visa processing centre on Wednesday was due to a mechanical fault.

In a statement on Thursday, and in response to recent media reports circulating about an explosion, the embassy added that preliminary investigations of the incident indicate that mechanical problems caused the blast during routine maintenance of the centre's air conditioning system.

The embassy said that it is working with local authorities in further investigations to determine the exact cause of the explosion.