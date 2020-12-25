Explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional': Police

NASHVILLE, US, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville, US, early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people.

Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said police responded to a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. but found no immediate signs of a shooting, although officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and called for a hazardous unit. While they waited, the vehicle exploded.

Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition. The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic.