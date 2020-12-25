UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion In Nashville Believed To Be 'intentional': Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

Explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional': Police

NASHVILLE, US, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville, US, early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people.

Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said police responded to a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. but found no immediate signs of a shooting, although officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and called for a hazardous unit. While they waited, the vehicle exploded.

Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition. The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Vehicle Lead Nashville FBI

Recent Stories

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

17 minutes ago

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race rescheduled ..

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Expects Ukraine to Receive Up to 200,000 ..

57 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid ..

1 hour ago

CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove sno ..

1 hour ago

Accused of minor girl's assault arrested: DPO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.