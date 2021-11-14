Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dialogue, says Prince of Monaco

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Prince Albert II, Prince of Monaco, has called Expo 2020 Dubai a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation and dialogue.

In his remarks on the sidelines of the celebration of the National Day of Monaco at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said the UAE and Monaco are centres of global exchanges, adding, "International expos are, in general, a key platform for international exchanges and dialogue, as well as to provide various opportunities to move forward."

"Expo 2020 Dubai is also a great opportunity for us to enhance our cooperation with the UAE and establish links with other countries," he added, noting Monaco is a centre for tourism, innovation, international exchange and global action to protect the environment and find new ways to produce and save energy.

Prince Albert highlighted the economic relations between the UAE and Monaco, stressing the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting and reinforcing them.

He also noted other opportunities for cooperation between Monaco and the UAE, including in the areas of technology, sustainability, culture and sports.

Monaco’s pavilion at Expo 2020 is located in the Opportunities District and is inspired by the legendary Rock of Monaco.