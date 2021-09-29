UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Duabi A National Achievement And Leading International Forum In Finding Solutions To Global Challenges: Mariam Almheiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai is a huge national achievement and a stunning testament to the UAE's ability to organise the world’s largest and most influential events, as it cements the country’s position on the global map and enhances its status as a leading destination for the economy, business and future.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a global hub that joins the world’s people, cultures and economies under one roof to manifest the greatest values and principles of the UAE based on coexistence, tolerance and humanity. It represents a post-pandemic starting point for a new era of sustainable development and the improvement of people's lives everywhere. Under the expo’s umbrella, the global community will witness dialogues and actions that bring together experts, officials and representatives of international organisations to find solutions to the array of challenges facing the world," the minister said.

Almheiri stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is a milestone in the history of the UAE and a testament to its wise government’s keenness to maintain the country’s prominent global position and its status as leader among nations. "By hosting world-class events of such stature as Expo 2020 Dubai, which have a hugely positive impact on the lives of people around the world, the UAE will always be a prime destination for influential decision-makers who set development and prosperity targets for the future and who seek to create new models of international cooperation and partnership," she added.

