UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai A Key Economic Driver After COVID-19 Pandemic: Austrian Minister Of Economy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:15 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai a key economic driver after COVID-19 pandemic: Austrian Minister of Economy

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Margarete Schrambock, Austrian Minister of Economy, said the Expo 2020 Dubai will be a key economic driver after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding the Austrian Chamber of Commerce considers it a major opportunity that will support the Austrian economy.

On the occasion of the imminent inauguration of the expo, Schrambock stressed that exports account for some 50 percent of Austria's total economic output, mainly through trade with non-European markets, noting the expo will help advance Austria’s local economy.

Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, said Austria's participation in the expo will be an opportunity to promote it as a provider of innovative services in various fields, as well as to benefit from new opportunities, stating, "Dubai is an ideal location for Austrian companies wishing to engage in new markets in the Gulf region and Africa.

"

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce’s statement confirmed the fact that Austria’s pavilion at the expo, under the theme, "Innovation Towers," will showcase 53 selected innovations in many areas while highlighting the contributions of Austrian scientists, companies and research institutes to shaping a positive and innovative future in smart cities, the circular economy, renewable energy, digital technology, health and life sciences.

From 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the first global mega-event since the start of the pandemic, will welcome 191 countries and millions of visitors, inviting everyone to join the making of a new world through a six-month celebration of innovation, culture, creativity and human progress.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Exports Dubai Driver Progress Austria Middle East Chamber March October 2020 Market Commerce From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

50 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.