Expo 2020 Dubai a key economic driver after COVID-19 pandemic: Austrian Minister of Economy

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Margarete Schrambock, Austrian Minister of Economy, said the Expo 2020 Dubai will be a key economic driver after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding the Austrian Chamber of Commerce considers it a major opportunity that will support the Austrian economy.

On the occasion of the imminent inauguration of the expo, Schrambock stressed that exports account for some 50 percent of Austria's total economic output, mainly through trade with non-European markets, noting the expo will help advance Austria’s local economy.

Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, said Austria's participation in the expo will be an opportunity to promote it as a provider of innovative services in various fields, as well as to benefit from new opportunities, stating, "Dubai is an ideal location for Austrian companies wishing to engage in new markets in the Gulf region and Africa.

"

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce’s statement confirmed the fact that Austria’s pavilion at the expo, under the theme, "Innovation Towers," will showcase 53 selected innovations in many areas while highlighting the contributions of Austrian scientists, companies and research institutes to shaping a positive and innovative future in smart cities, the circular economy, renewable energy, digital technology, health and life sciences.

From 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the first global mega-event since the start of the pandemic, will welcome 191 countries and millions of visitors, inviting everyone to join the making of a new world through a six-month celebration of innovation, culture, creativity and human progress.