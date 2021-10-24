Expo 2020 Dubai an inspiring global platform for promoting peace, human fraternity: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said Expo 2020 Dubai is an inspiring global platform for promoting peace and human fraternity, and establishing them common values that are essential to addressing challenges and shaping a better future for humanity.

He made this statement today while receiving, at his palace, Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life at the European Commission, who is currently visiting the country as the representative of the European Union (EU) on the EU Honour Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between the UAE and the EU and ways of reinforcing them, and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They also discussed the presence of European countries at the expo, which will help promote the values of tolerance, peace, coexistence and human dialogue.

Schinas also commended the efforts and professionalism of the UAE in organising Expo 2020 Dubai, the most important international cultural event in the world, noting that the presence of 192 countries at the event will support international efforts to address a variety of challenges.

He then affirmed that the UAE is a cultural model of promoting the values of dialogue, peace and tolerance, through supporting related international efforts and assisting many communities in dealing with global challenges, which is greatly appreciated by the EU and the world.