Expo 2020 Dubai, An Opportunity To Learn From UAE: Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Lesotho

Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lesotho

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Matšepo Ramakoae, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, commended the strong ties between Lesotho and the UAE, commending the UAE’s remarkable efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ramakoae said that the fact that King Letsie III of Lesotho is heading Lesotho’s delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai is a testament of her country’s keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE.

She lauded the UAE leadership’s support to women, and highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai’s role in proving to the world the importance of working together to maintain global stability and support fellow nations in returning to normalcy.

Expo 2020 Dubai is among our top priorities, which is evidenced by our King’s plans to discuss strengthening ties and cooperation with UAE government officials, she explained, noting that they wish to learn from the UAE, which has established a successful model in realising dreams and ambitions.

Ramakoae said that the Lesotho delegation, which seeks to realise the global event’s theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", includes private sector and business representatives, who will be working to emulate the UAE, which has achieved remarkable development and become a leading global hub, despite having humble beginning.

She explained that the delegation will also comprise businesspersons and entrepreneurs, as well as officials, who aim to forge partnerships with their counterparts and enhance inte5rnational cooperation, adding that Lesotho boasts several successful projects, which it seeks to showcase.

Our government established an infrastructure committee and organised a virtual forum to showcase to the facilities offered to investors, as well as discuss supporting Lesotho’s infrastructure projects with UAE officials, Ramakoae continued.

