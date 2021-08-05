Expo 2020 Dubai becomes an ideal platform for Latin American companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal platform for Latin American companies as the event helps attract investment, forge trade agreements and promote international cooperation, according to a senior official.

Addressing a webinar, Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, underscored the chamber's efforts, as an official partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, on promoting the mega event in the global arena, engaging with business communities across the Latin America. The chamber will explore new avenues of economic cooperation through the Global Business Forum Latin America 2022, which takes place on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, he added in a press release issued on Thursday.

Dubai Chamber’s representative offices in Latin America recently organised the webinar to promote Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform for doing business in Dubai and educate businesspeople from the region about the competitive advantages that the emirate offers.

The webinar, titled Webinar: Expo 2020: Your Platform for Doing Business in Dubai, attracted over 600 participants from 20 countries, representing a wide range of sectors, including consulting, manufacturing, government, advertising, retail and financial services.

During the webinar, the heads of Dubai Chamber’s offices in Brazil, Panama and Argentina provided an overview on various Latin American countries’ plans and strategies for Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as their expectations for the mega event.

The event concluded with video messages from general commissioners of Chile, Argentina, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay and Costa Rica, who spoke about each country’s preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai and the significance of the event for the region, as well as expanding relations between UAE and Latin American business communities, said the press release.