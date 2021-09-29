ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the ambitions of the UAE to innovate and create the synergy needed to grasp the myriad opportunities lying ahead and meet tomorrow's challenges, according to the Commissioner-General and President of Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the countdown to the world's greatest show has already started, with only one day to go before the October 1 launch, Maggy Nagel spoke to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) about the ongoing spectacular buildup for the year's most-anticipated event. "Honoured to contribute to the success of this world-class event, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was the first country to officially formalise its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai," Nagel said, adding that it is a clear expression of her country's willingness to nurture relationship with the UAE and the Gulf region.

Held under the theme of 'Resourceful Luxembourg', the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, draws a parallel with the UAE’s outstanding economic development over the past decades, she said.

The theme is derived from the fact that Luxembourg continuously reinvented itself to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. "Luxembourg always knew how to combine its human, natural, technical, industrial, and financial resources to create its future. By choosing this theme, we are not only showcasing our remarkable economic transition in the past, but also commitment to administer our resources in a way that contributes to a better world for all of us. Luxembourg’s resources can be others’ valuable opportunities in the future," Nagel said.

Thanks to the smart use of resources, Luxembourg moved from an agricultural country to an industrial power and a global financial centre with a redirection towards research, digital technologies, and space industries. "It’s this dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit that helps us to create solutions to upcoming challenges in the imminent future. In that context, we can draw a parallel with the UAE’s outstanding economic development over the past decades."

Commenting on holding international events during the coronavirus pandemic, Nagel said that "the pandemic has changed the way we interact and live together, and it showcased that we are much more interconnected than we might have been aware of. In that sense, Expo 2020 Dubai can be understood as the absolute will to come together as one and work cooperatively on a shared solution in a changed world."

"In fact, working together on the challenges of tomorrow, has never been more urgent," she added.

Speaking about the main features of Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Nagel said that its architecture is certainly extraordinary.

Inspired by the form of a Moebius strip, an infinite ribbon, the building symbolises Luxembourg’s efforts towards a circular economy and its constant reinvention over the past decades.

"The scenography and the interior of the Luxembourg Pavilion are made to appeal to all 5 senses. Sight will be appealed by the Pavilion’s outstanding architecture and during the exploration tour, visitors will listen to the sounds of the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra next to the digital elements of the scenography. By the end of the tour, they will enjoy the smell of Luxembourg’s lush woods thanks to the signature fragrance and take the giant slide - a nod to the traditional fair Schueberfouer, which dates back to the middle Ages," Nagel said.

A visit to the pavilion would be incomplete without a stop in the Schengen Lounge. The Luxembourg Pavilion will present the Michelin-starred chef Kim Kevin de Dood, who has created a signature menu that reveals some of Luxembourg’s most popular dishes, mixed with unexpected and modern flavours.

"Finally, the diversity of our team is certainly a highlight of the Luxembourg Pavilion. In line with the fact that almost half of Luxembourg’s population are foreign passport holders, the team of the Luxembourg Pavilion cannot wait to welcome you in over 15 different languages," Nagel said.

Diplomatic relations between the UAE and Luxembourg date back to the 1980s. As both countries are seeking to diversify their economies, Luxembourg’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes a particularly promising source of opportunity creation. In this sense, Luxembourg decided to gift its Pavilion to the UAE to keep the source of bilateral opportunity creation alive.

"It’s with a mixture of pride and joy to see that our beautiful Pavilion will be a part of the innovative District 2020 and that Luxembourg’s presence will go beyond the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai," Nagel said.

Luxembourg opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on 20th November, 2011, which included the "Luxembourg Trade and Investment Office", a dynamic one-stop portal, that helps any Middle Eastern company that needs assistance with the expansion of its business to Luxembourg and its entrance into the European markets. Today, the UAE is Luxembourg’s first trade partner in the Middle East.

Besides the official representation in the UAE, numerous Luxembourgish companies are registered in the UAE, and the multitude of bilateral agreements, as well as the large number of official visits to the UAE, seal the close relations between the countries.