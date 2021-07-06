Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s position as a Global Destination for Content Creation: Dubai Media City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) With less than six months to go until it begins, Expo 2020 Dubai is strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for media, content creators and influencers, stated Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City.

Many institutions, media platforms and production companies have already begun to boost their local presence in preparation for one of the largest global events since the pandemic.

The six-month spectacle will cement Dubai's competitiveness and ability to manage large-scale events. It also enhances the attractiveness of the city's media and content creation industries, essential players that will bring the event to people from all around the world via round-the-clock coverage.

The integrated business ecosystem – represented by Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City and the in5 Media startup incubator – has seen an increase in activity, as the days count down to what has been described as one of the greatest shows on earth.

Collectively, the three business districts host over 3,000 media institutions, 34,000 media professionals, 122 tv and radio channels, and 163 publications and platforms. Content is beamed to millions of people in Arabic, English, Chinese, German, Tagalog, Hindi and urdu. There are also hundreds of print publications produced in a variety of languages enjoyed by readers around the world.

Dubai Media City was the first of the three business districts. Established in 2000, it was followed by Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City. Together, these cities have nurtured a business ecosystem that has attracted thousands of companies and professionals to Dubai. The flagship Dubai Media City – which turned 20 last year – has attracted some the world's largest media corporations, including CNN, BBC, MBC, and CNBC Arabia.

Last November, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, marked Dubai Media City’s 20th anniversary, tweeting, "Today, Dubai Media City completes 20 years since we established it in 2000.

.. Today the city is home to 3,000 media outlets, 34,000 journalist... It hosts 122 TV and radio channels, and 163 publications and platforms... Nothing is impossible in the UAE."

Al Suwaidi said, "Expo 2020 Dubai will strongly motivate all media platforms and institutions, large and emerging production companies, content creators and independent talent. It provides opportunities to develop unique global content in various relevant sectors for humanity as a whole, as the focus shifts towards turning environmental, technological, and societal challenges into opportunities."

"The event will be a rich platform for media professionals and content creators. We have already noticed a surge in media activity and demand for some special facilities and equipment, including production studios. We are also receiving many inquiries from international media professionals about our GoFreelance package for freelance creators, which covers careers in various media sectors, including photography, production, audio-visual content, and others," he continued.

Al Suwaidi added, "The media is a key partner in economic and social development. It has a vital role to play in leading recovery efforts globally, especially as more of the world opens up to local and international airlines, as tourists, entertainment destinations welcome back visitors, and more people embrace coming back to the office. Life is gradually returning to normal. The confidence and reassurance provided by the success of the UAE's precautionary and preventive measures, and the business sector's faith in the measures taken by the government, have encouraged strong media activity as they gear up to cover this global event."