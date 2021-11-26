UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Distinguished Opportunity To Develop Economic, Trade Ties Between UAE, Kazakhstan: Kazakh Ambassador

Fri 26th November 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan: Kazakh Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, has emphasised that Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes a distinguished opportunity to develop the economic and trade ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

During a roundtable discussion on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and the UAE's 50th anniversary of its establishment, the Kazakh Ambassador said that this year represents a historic moment in the development and prosperity journey.

He extended sincere congratulations to the UAE's leadership on the country's 50th National Day, wishing more development, progress and prosperity for the Emiratis.

Menilbekov pointed out that the trade exchange volume between Kazakhstan and the UAE from January to last September stood at US$580 million, an increase of 52 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Exports for the same period amounted to $518 million, which is more than 72 percent compared to the same period last year.

He stressed that bilateral relations have witnessed a dynamic development thanks to the close and regular meetings of the two countries’ leaders. He noted that political and economic cooperation had reached an outstanding level of partnership.

