Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of London form alliance to protect natural world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World and the Zoological Society of London, ZSL, have joined forces to drive meaningful, global action that will have a measurable impact on animal and habitat conservation to help safeguard our planet.

With more than 200 international participants and millions of visitors expected, Expo 2020 is well-positioned to amplify the impact of ZSL’s global efforts to achieve its vision of a world where wildlife thrives – combining the expertise of the London-based international scientific, conservation and educational charity with Expo’s diverse range of stakeholders from across the world.

Working with DP World, ZSL will help co-curate Expo 2020’s ‘Conservation for Hope’ programme, an event-time initiative focusing on wildlife and ecosystem conservation and restoration as a means to ensure environmental sustainability and the safeguarding of our planet.

With this shared mission, the alliance cuts across many of Expo’s key themed weeks that will explore collaborative solutions to pressing issues, including the Global Goals, Climate and Biodiversity, and Water.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, "Our alliance with ZSL recognises the need for meaningful, collaborative action to address the looming threats of climate change and human encroachment – helping humanity to become more aware of our connection to wildlife and the natural world.

"Its global work on animal and habitat conservation will help shape our thought-provoking content and conversations taking place during event time, engaging our 200-plus international participants and millions of visitors on the greatest climate and biodiversity-related challenges of our time to create a lasting legacy of global environmental conservation for decades to come."

The initiative was announced ahead of Expo’s Climate and Biodiversity Week, a digital, public event taking place on 20-21 October 2020, and delivered in partnership with DP World.

Representatives from all three will take part in a panel discussion on the ‘Conversation for Hope’ programme during the event.

Dominic Jermey CVO OBE, Director-General, Zoological Society of London, said, "The current global health crisis has highlighted the fragility of the human existence and what happens through our over-exploitation of nature. It is part of a broader crisis caused by the worsening loss of biodiversity and the impacts of climate breakdown. We know that only through major systemic change can we change the course of wildlife loss.

"This partnership is an important opportunity to feed into the global debate on how such systemic changes can be made to enable both people and wildlife to thrive once more. By combining our efforts, we seek to more effectively preserve the richness and wonder of the natural world – raising awareness among millions worldwide and inspiring meaningful, tangible action to help roll back biodiversity loss, strengthen species conservation and develop pathways for the symbiotic human-animal relationship to flourish within a resilient ecosystem."

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "Living in balance with the Earth and its resources is fundamental to the future for us all. This initiative builds on DP World’s efforts to incentivise global action to repair our planet and ensure its health for generations to come – evidenced recently when we became a Global Alliance Founding Partner, alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, of ‘The Earthshot Prize’, the most ambitious environmental prize in history."

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 will run from 1st October 2021 until 31st March 2022. An optimistic global event, its expansive thematic programme will offer something for everyone while addressing some of the greatest challenges facing the planet and its people.