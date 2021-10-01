UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Embodies UAE’s Prominent Regional, International Stature: Anwar Gargash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwar Gargash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the significant global presence at the Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the country’s prominent regional and international stature, as well as its role in driving growth and development.

In his statement on the launch of the expo, he stressed it is a platform for celebrating international humanitarian cooperation, highlighting the world’s ability to overcome challenges and turn them into developmental opportunities through forging partnerships and alliances that encourage innovation and promote hope and positivity.

"In the UAE, we aim to offer a different narrative about our region by focussing on opportunities, diversity, positive thinking and optimism, as well as changing the stereotypes about our region that emphasise conflicts," he added.

"We are proud to host a global event that focuses on connecting people and reinforcing their cooperation. The need for this proactive approach was confirmed by the dire circumstances that faced the world over the past two years, which showed that solidarity and cooperation is our way of shaping a better future for humanity. The UAE aims to support this approach by showcasing innovative ideas and advanced technologies, in addition to reinforcing the role of the youth and forging partnerships," he further added.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objecti ..

Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

12 minutes ago
 Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be ..

Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be Held After Working Groups' Me ..

12 minutes ago
 US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive a ..

US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive and Substantive' - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
 Awareness campaign against women harassment to be ..

Awareness campaign against women harassment to be launched in varsities: Governo ..

12 minutes ago
 PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Shahbaz Gi ..

PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Shahbaz Gill

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.