Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwar Gargash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the significant global presence at the Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the country’s prominent regional and international stature, as well as its role in driving growth and development.

In his statement on the launch of the expo, he stressed it is a platform for celebrating international humanitarian cooperation, highlighting the world’s ability to overcome challenges and turn them into developmental opportunities through forging partnerships and alliances that encourage innovation and promote hope and positivity.

"In the UAE, we aim to offer a different narrative about our region by focussing on opportunities, diversity, positive thinking and optimism, as well as changing the stereotypes about our region that emphasise conflicts," he added.

"We are proud to host a global event that focuses on connecting people and reinforcing their cooperation. The need for this proactive approach was confirmed by the dire circumstances that faced the world over the past two years, which showed that solidarity and cooperation is our way of shaping a better future for humanity. The UAE aims to support this approach by showcasing innovative ideas and advanced technologies, in addition to reinforcing the role of the youth and forging partnerships," he further added.