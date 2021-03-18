Expo 2020 Dubai invites children for entertaining spring break at 'Terra'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai is inviting children for entertaining and inspiring spring break at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, a fun-filled and educational day out for the entire family.

After enjoying the experience inside the Sustainability Pavilion, visitors can relax and enjoy the rest of their afternoon or evening in the pavilion’s unique surrounding public spaces, which feature a children’s playground, live entertainment, and even the chance to meet Expo 2020’s official mascots.

The Sustainability Pavilion is one of Expo 2020’s signature visitor attractions. The pavilion’s emotive exploratory experience includes an interactive walk through the roots of the forest and a journey under the ocean.

Visitors can then discover how their actions and choices impact the environment, before being empowered to make positive changes in their everyday lives.

The Terra experience has already inspired 96 percent of visitors to change their behaviour, according to a survey, including avoiding waste, saving water, growing plants and making conscious efforts to use less plastic. Meanwhile, parents and guardians have also reported a high score for Terra’s positive impact on their children (8.1 to 8.5 on a nine-point scale).

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion is open from 15:00-21:00 on Tuesdays to Thursdays and 16:00-22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 April 2021.