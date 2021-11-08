UrduPoint.com

Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai is a leading global platform to enhance international cooperation: Ambassador of Dominica

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Hubert Charles, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the UAE, has stressed that the UAE and Dominica have strong and distinguished relations at various levels.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Charles said that the UAE has a unique vision for the future and a pioneering system for planning and innovation that contributes to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, noting that many countries are looking forward to benefiting from the UAE's vision.

The Ambassador added that Expo 2020 Dubai provides his country with a leading global platform to enhance international cooperation, develop areas of partnership, and search for promising opportunities for development and prosperity across various sectors.

Charles indicated that his country is looking forward to building on the distinguished relations with the UAE in order to enhance joint cooperation in many fields.

He stressed that there are promising opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in many fields, and Expo 2020 Dubai provided a platform to inform the world about the opportunities available in Dominica and to work on joint cooperation to achieve development and prosperity.

