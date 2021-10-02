Expo 2020 Dubai is the right time to rebuild: Ambassador of Moldova to UAE

By Lina Ibrahim ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE has hailed Expo 2020 Dubai as a catalyst for change, and a window of and to a better world.

"Expo 2020 Dubai comes in the right place at the right time to rebuild safer and stronger," Victor Haruta, who is also the Commissioner-General of the Moldovan Pavilion at the world's Greatest Show, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"From the 1st of October 2021 to the 31st of March 2022, the world will have a new capital city at Expo 2020 Dubai. It's the right time to celebrate, collaborate and innovate - and Moldova is here to showcase the history of the nation, rich heritage, and creativity of its people," he said.

The Moldovan Ambassador hailed the role of the UAE in the economic, social, and technological development spheres, as well as being an important economic hub, including the effort to build lasting partnerships in investment, trade, and technology advancement. "We are extremely optimistic about the outcome from a strong international presence at Expo 2020 Dubai," he said.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, with many reasons to be counted as one of the most important in exposition history, according to the Moldovan ambassador. "The UAE’s government has decided to convene this event in a very special way, quintessential Emirati way - the biggest, the most sustainable, the best, and nowadays adding, the safest."

"The event's theme, 'Connecting Minds and Creating the Future', falls in line with the visionary vision of the UAE’s leadership that promotes education and art, tolerance and nations fraternity, equality, and inter-human contacts. Thus, as the event will gain participants and visitors from all over the world, Dubai has created the much-needed comfort for all nations regardless of cultural, religion or social views," he added.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site was built with an emphasis on sustainability, mobility, and opportunity, and will be remembered as a masterpiece and a source of inspiration for the upcoming generations. "The results we see already today can only be admired, which highlight the efforts, dedication, and commitment of the UAE leadership in shaping a better future for the world," the ambassador said.

Speaking about his views on holding the event during the COVID-19 pandemic, Haruta praised the UAE’s efforts in ensuring the implementation of safety protocols at Expo 2020 Dubai site and in the country in general, saying that these protocols "are highly efficient and are performing extraordinary results. With such professional approach, the UAE is seen as a safe destination for visitors."

"Expo 2020 is also a message to the world that if managed correctly, the pandemic can remain in the past and the world can return to normalcy," he added.

Talking about the main pillars of Moldovan participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the ambassador summed it up into three key themes: Discover Moldova, Taste Moldova, and Invest in Moldova, which is characterised by its mild fiscal climate, stable economic growth, low costs, and excellent location at the heart of Europe.

"Our narrative and the whole theme of the pavilion is built around our main symbol - The Tree of Life. Every seed planted into our fertile soil grows into a miracle. Each branch of the tree represents an opportunity for growth and has a special significance, talking about one’s experiences and the strategic sectors of Moldova and its economy," Haruta said.

The facade of the pavilion resembles a book cover that visitors can discover starting with upper panels, which offer an immediate perspective on the exhibition and activities in the pavilion.

The lower panels are dedicated to celebrating people, human potential, and future generations. "People are the main value of our country. They are the ones who create the future. We set out to celebrate the ordinary people we meet every day on our streets, in our villages, people who love and are proud of their country, people of different generations, because they represent history, our traditions and our present and future. That is why the pavilion panels on the outside is decorated with photos of random people," the ambassador said.

The Moldovan pavilion is in the Mobility district, which aims to explore horizons that drive human progress, "as mobility continues to transform the way we live, connect with people, understand different cultures, and exchange knowledge and ideas, thus aiming to strengthen Moldova’s position as an emerging leader for production, manufacturing, and innovation".

Moldova is exploring the themes of craft, invest, discover, and taste at its pavilion. The journey starts with discover Moldova – where visitors can enjoy picturesque scenery of its green country, get acquainted with its national clothing and musical instruments. Taste region will provide an in-depth description of traditional Moldovan food and culinary experiences.

Craft area is dedicated to old style machines that were used to manufacture clothes with a transition to the modern textile industry in Moldova. In this area, the pavilion will also organise crafting workshops for visitors.

The invest area will showcase the success stories of foreign investors, present the unique opportunities that Moldova can offer for investors, and offer an opportunity to connect directly with the team of Investment Agency from Moldova.

"Our aim is to form a vision of the visitor about the Republic of Moldova as a country that supports the concept of sustainable development by conserving nature and energy, using alternative resources, and producing ecological goods," Haruta said, adding that it is a big opportunity for his country to take part in the Expo 2020 Dubai. "Over the last decade, Moldova has managed to reshape its economy and innovate to explore a new sustainable model having realised that the old partnerships could not be sustained," he added.

"Our expectation from Expo 2020 Dubai is to contribute to achieving Moldova’s economic vision by supporting the growth of tourism, stimulating the development of innovative businesses, and enhancing the country's international reputation as a location to do business. In this sense, the United Arab Emirates is a strong partner for us," the ambassador concluded.