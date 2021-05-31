ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, received at his palace Massimo Badji, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of heads of religious sects.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Switzerland across various fields, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides discussed Switzerland's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as the contributions of different religions to the event, to promote the values ​​of tolerance, peace and coexistence, and the concept of "unity in diversity" by launching many panel discussions and meetings, displaying visual materials and other initiatives that promote the solidarity and dialogue for the good of humanity.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promotes tolerance, peace and solidarity, as they are the foundation of its relations with all countries of the world.

He explained that Expo 2020 Dubai is a message of peace and tolerance from the UAE to the world that seeks to boost peaceful coexistence and fraternity among various sects and religions while participating in the world's largest event of its kind.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed the UAE's unwavering commitment to enhance cooperation and the values ​​of peace and tolerance globally.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, as it takes place between 1st October, 2021 and 31st March, 2022, with the participation of over 200 entities, inviting visitors from all over the world to celebrate creativity, innovation, progress and culture towards building a new world, he added.

For his part, Badji highlighted his country's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, especially as the UAE leads global efforts to enhance peace, tolerance, fraternity and mutual respect values for the benefit of mankind.

Badji and the heads of religious sects commended the UAE's readiness to receive the world during Expo 2020 Dubai, allowing the UAE to inaugurate a post-COVID era entitled "Joining hands to create a better tomorrow for future generations".

Badji and the heads of religious sects said that, in the past period, the UAE has served as an exemplary model of tolerance, peace and solidarity, by enhancing international cooperation and supporting communities of different religions and ethnicities in overcoming global crises, thus epitomising the most exquisite forms of human fraternity.